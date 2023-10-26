Social media photos lead to arrest in break-and-enter investigation in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Social media users are being credited with the arrest of two individuals in a break-and-enter investigation in Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video the afternoon of Oct. 9, breaking into a shed located on the grounds of a daycare centre near Woodlawn Road West and Nicklin Road.

They say two wagons along with a tarp that was covering a sandbox were stolen from the premises.

Investigators say the following morning, around 2:30 a.m., the same man was seen on security video returning the same two wagons to the property. A 36-year-old was arrested and charged.

Photos of the female suspect were posted on social media by the owner of the daycare. That led to the arrest of a 35-year-old woman who is also facing charges.

Both have been released with future court dates.