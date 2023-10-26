Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Social media photos lead to arrest in break-and-enter investigation in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 26, 2023 11:08 am
FILE - a Guelph police cruiser. Photos of a female suspect posted on social media by the owner of a daycare led to an arrest in a break-and-enter investigation.
FILE - a Guelph police cruiser. Photos of a female suspect posted on social media by the owner of a daycare led to an arrest in a break-and-enter investigation. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Social media users are being credited with the arrest of two individuals in a break-and-enter investigation in Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video the afternoon of Oct. 9, breaking into a shed located on the grounds of a daycare centre near Woodlawn Road West and Nicklin Road.

They say two wagons along with a tarp that was covering a sandbox were stolen from the premises.

Investigators say the following morning, around 2:30 a.m., the same man was seen on security video returning the same two wagons to the property. A 36-year-old was arrested and charged.

Trending Now

Photos of the female suspect were posted on social media by the owner of the daycare. That led to the arrest of a 35-year-old woman who is also facing charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Both have been released with future court dates.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices