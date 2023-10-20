Over 1,000 arrested in Hamilton police campaign targeting outstanding warrants

See more sharing options

Hamilton police say an 18-month initiative to crackdown on individuals with outstanding warrants across the region has led to over 1,000 arrests.

Project KORA (Keeping Offenders Responsible and Accountable) kicked off in April 2022 with the primary objective of seeking to reduce the number of wanted individuals in the surrounding community.

Some 300 additional charges were laid during the campaign that sought offenders wanted for property, victim, drug and weapon-related crimes.

View image in full screen Handguns seized by Hamilton police during a 18-month campaign to arrest individual wanted on outstanding warrants. Hamilton Police Service

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and illegal oxycodone pills were just some of the drugs confiscated.

Recovered weapons included several handguns, brass knuckles, hatchets, knives, pellet guns, a crossbow, a taser, and even throwing stars.

Just over $4,800 in cash was also seized as proceeds of crime.

@HamiltonPolice are pleased to announce that over 1000 outstanding wanted individuals have been arrested during Project KORA in #HamOnt. READ MORE:https://t.co/R1VpTvUNsJ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 20, 2023

