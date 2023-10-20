Menu

Crime

Over 1,000 arrested in Hamilton police campaign targeting outstanding warrants

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 9:36 am
Hamilton police say they have arrested more than a thousand individuals over the span of an 18-month investigation called Project KORA. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they have arrested more than a thousand individuals over the span of an 18-month investigation called Project KORA. Global News
Hamilton police say an 18-month initiative to crackdown on individuals with outstanding warrants across the region has led to over 1,000 arrests.

Project KORA (Keeping Offenders Responsible and Accountable) kicked off in April 2022 with the primary objective of seeking to reduce the number of wanted individuals in the surrounding community.

Some 300 additional charges were laid during the campaign that sought offenders wanted for property, victim, drug and weapon-related crimes.

Handguns seized by Hamilton police during a 18-month campaign to arrest individual wanted on outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
Handguns seized by Hamilton police during a 18-month campaign to arrest individual wanted on outstanding warrants. Hamilton Police Service

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and illegal oxycodone pills were just some of the drugs confiscated.

Recovered weapons included several handguns, brass knuckles, hatchets, knives, pellet guns, a crossbow, a taser, and even throwing stars.

Just over $4,800 in cash was also seized as proceeds of crime.

‘Food rations are running very low’: Canadian family stuck in Gaza struggling
