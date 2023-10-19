Cyclist fled after colliding with vehicle: Guelph police

Police in Guelph are looking for a cyclist who they say was involved in a collision.
Guelph Police officers were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Silvercreek Parkway North around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say there was a collision between a bicycle and a car. The cyclist took off before officers arrived.
They say the cyclist may have suffered an injury as a result of the collision but refused any medical attention.
Investigators are looking for a man with white hair who was wearing a green sweater, tan pants, a black toque and glasses.
Any witnesses to the crash or knows who the cyclist is can contact the Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7280.
