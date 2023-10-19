Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Cyclist fled after colliding with vehicle: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 19, 2023 3:59 pm
Guelph Police Services cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Guelph are looking for a cyclist who they say was involved in a collision.

Guelph Police officers were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Silvercreek Parkway North around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say there was a collision between a bicycle and a car. The cyclist took off before officers arrived.

They say the cyclist may have suffered an injury as a result of the collision but refused any medical attention.

Trending Now

Investigators are looking for a man with white hair who was wearing a green sweater, tan pants, a black toque and glasses.

Any witnesses to the crash or knows who the cyclist is can contact the Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7280.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices