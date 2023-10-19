Woman accused of threatening City of Kawartha Lakes staff member: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman is facing charges following an incident involving a City of Kawartha Lakes staff member on Wednesday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers responded to a residence on Lindsay St. South for a reported threat. Police say a municipal staff member was conducting business at the location when they were threatened.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 52-year-old woman from Lindsay who was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 23.

Police say officers responded to these other incidents on Wednesday in Lindsay:

A man, 56, from Haliburton, Ont., was charged with assault with a weapon following a physical altercation between two men at a residence in the area of William St. North and Bond Street. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene. The accused will appear in court on Nov. 23.

A 23-year-old woman from Lindsay was arrested for allegedly shoplifting items at a Kent St. West business. She was located a short distance away from the business and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and failure to comply with probation. She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

A black 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen from the driveway of a William St. North residence. The incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle has tinted windows and Ontario licence plates “BL674928.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at klctrimestoppers.com.