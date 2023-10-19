Police seek suspect vehicle tied to Hamilton shooting that sent 2 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they’ve identified a newer-model vehicle that likely has a connection to a shooting in the city’s downtown on Sunday.

Investigators say a brown Mercedes SUV may have had some involvement in the shooting at Club 77 on King William near John Street that sent two men to hospital.

The two 24-year-olds, shot just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 15, are still in hospital and were listed as stable as of Wednesday, according to police.

Have you seen this suspect vehicle? It is believed to be a newer model brown Mercedes-Benz. If you have information regarding this vehicle or one you suspect may be linked to this shooting, please contact Det. Bland at 905-546-4921. #HamOnt READ MORE:https://t.co/AB5PG1Rsa8 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 19, 2023

The shooting appears to be targeted.

Investigators are still asking witnesses to come forward and for surveillance camera footage from residents and businesses in the area.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.