Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect vehicle tied to Hamilton shooting that sent 2 to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 8:40 am
Hamilton police believe a newer-model brown Mercedes-Benz may be connected to a shooting Oct. 15, 2023 in the city centre . View image in full screen
Hamilton police believe a newer-model brown Mercedes-Benz may be connected to a shooting Oct. 15, 2023 in the city centre . Hamilton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police say they’ve identified a newer-model vehicle that likely has a connection to a shooting in the city’s downtown on Sunday.

Investigators say a brown Mercedes SUV may have had some involvement in the shooting at Club 77 on King William near John Street that sent two men to hospital.

The two 24-year-olds, shot just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 15, are still in hospital and were listed as stable as of Wednesday, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting appears to be targeted.

Investigators are still asking witnesses to come forward and for surveillance camera footage from residents and businesses in the area.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Biden to deliver prime-time speech on Israel-Hamas conflict from Oval Office'
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on Israel-Hamas conflict from Oval Office
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices