Crime

Waterloo Regional Police capture two people wanted in Peel Region

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 5:43 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Two people wanted in Peel Region have been arrested by Waterloo Regional Police.

With the aid of automatic license plate recognition technology (APLR), officers spotted a vehicle in the downtown Galt area around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Information from APLR revealed that the vehicle was associated with a man wanted by Peel Regional Police on several firearms charges. A female passenger in the vehicle was also wanted by police in Peel Region.

A traffic stop was made in the area of Hespler Road and Brooklyne Road.

The 36-year-old male and the 27-year-old female were taken into custody at the scene. Both have been transferred to Peel Regional Police as part of their investigation.

 

