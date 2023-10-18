Waterloo Regional Police capture two people wanted in Peel Region

Two people wanted in Peel Region have been arrested by Waterloo Regional Police.
With the aid of automatic license plate recognition technology (APLR), officers spotted a vehicle in the downtown Galt area around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Information from APLR revealed that the vehicle was associated with a man wanted by Peel Regional Police on several firearms charges. A female passenger in the vehicle was also wanted by police in Peel Region.
A traffic stop was made in the area of Hespler Road and Brooklyne Road.
The 36-year-old male and the 27-year-old female were taken into custody at the scene. Both have been transferred to Peel Regional Police as part of their investigation.
Comments