Woman found dead in Guelph motel ruled a homicide: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman in her 50s is Guelph’s third homicide of the year.

The Guelph Police Service were called to a motel on Woodlawn Road West near Woolwich Street on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived around 11 a.m. and went inside a room where they found a woman dead.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the woman and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say officers have remained at the scene since Sunday.

They say they are not aware of any threat to the community as a result.

Anyone with information can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7368 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.