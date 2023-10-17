Menu

Sports

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to retire at end of Major League Soccer season

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 2:52 pm
Captain Michael Bradley, who helped fill Toronto FC’s trophy case during its glory years, will retire at the end of the season.

Saturday’s home finale against Orlando City will serve as the swansong for the 36-year-old midfielder.

Bradley’s career stretches 19 years across seven clubs in Europe and North America. He also captained the U.S.

He joined TFC in January 2014 as a designated player, along with Jermain Defoe. The England striker left after one season but Bradley became a fixture.

Bradley recently made his 300th appearance for Toronto across all competitions.

Bradley and TFC (4-19-10) have endured a dismal season that has seen the team mired at the bottom of the standings. Bradley’s father, Bob Bradley, was fired as head coach and sporting director in late June.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

