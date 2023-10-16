Menu

Crime

Driver charged after vehicle pushed off parking lot in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 16, 2023 1:08 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A vehicle was destroyed after it was pushed off a raised parking lot in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to an address near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive Friday morning.

Investigators say a woman was driving her father’s vehicle around 9 a.m. when she rammed a parked car inside the lot. Both vehicles fell two metres below.

They say the driver then pushed the other vehicle onto a nearby field.

Investigators say the driver suffered minor injuries as a result.

They say the driver is known to the owner of the vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman from Guelph is facing charges of dangerous driving and mischief. She will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

 

