Driver charged after vehicle pushed off parking lot in Guelph

A vehicle was destroyed after it was pushed off a raised parking lot in Guelph.
The Guelph Police Service was called to an address near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive Friday morning.
Investigators say a woman was driving her father’s vehicle around 9 a.m. when she rammed a parked car inside the lot. Both vehicles fell two metres below.
They say the driver then pushed the other vehicle onto a nearby field.
Investigators say the driver suffered minor injuries as a result.
They say the driver is known to the owner of the vehicle.
A 19-year-old woman from Guelph is facing charges of dangerous driving and mischief. She will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Nov. 24.
