Officer-involved shooting in Cambridge under investigation by province’s police watchdog

The province’s police watchdog was called in over the weekend to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the Hespeler area of Cambridge.

The Special Investigations Unit says that officers were called to a home on Sunnyhill Road in Cambridge on Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, after a disturbance had been reported.

When the officers reached the scene, they happened upon a man with and edged knife, according to the SIU.

The SIU says there was an interaction between the man holding the weapon and an officer, before an officer shot the man.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment although the SIU did not disclose the depth of his injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police issued a release with similar details and said, “as required by law, no further information can be provided by the Waterloo Regional Police Service at this time.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.