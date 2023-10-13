Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead in home after reported shooting in Sparwood, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 2:07 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties found the body of a man in Sparwood, B.C., after a reported shooting Wednesday.

Elk Valley RCMP officers received a report of a shooting at a trailer on Lower Elk Valley Road around 3:16 p.m. When officers arrived, they arrested a male suspect outside of the trailer and found the body inside.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in to investigate, and the death is deemed “suspicious,” police said.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said.

Trending Now

“This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues to determine what occurred and who was involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices