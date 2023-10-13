Man found dead in home after reported shooting in Sparwood, B.C.

Mounties found the body of a man in Sparwood, B.C., after a reported shooting Wednesday.
Elk Valley RCMP officers received a report of a shooting at a trailer on Lower Elk Valley Road around 3:16 p.m. When officers arrived, they arrested a male suspect outside of the trailer and found the body inside.
The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in to investigate, and the death is deemed “suspicious,” police said.
“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said.
“This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues to determine what occurred and who was involved.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.
