Guelph police say they’ve received reports regarding an indecent act being committed at a south-end plaza.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, several people reportedly saw a naked man inappropriately touching himself inside a black Mazda 3 near Stone and Edinburgh Roads.

They said witnesses confronted the man before he left.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).