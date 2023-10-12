Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man’s sentencing hearing begins for 2016 White Rock apartment arson

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'White Rock rallies around fire victims'
White Rock rallies around fire victims
WATCH: (May 16) White Rock is rallying to help the more than 100 people left homeless after Sunday's fire. Tanya Beja reports – May 16, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The sentencing hearing for a B.C. man has begun for his role in a massive fire in the White Rock Five Corners neighbourhood in 2016, which was deemed arson by police.

James Adrian Dyer, 24, pled guilty to charges of arson damaging property and arson in relation to inhabited property on June 2, 2023.

His sentencing hearing began Thursday morning at a provincial court in Surrey.

Click to play video: 'White Rock condo fire deemed suspicious'
White Rock condo fire deemed suspicious

The fire, which took place in May 2016 at an apartment and commercial building complex, displaced more than 110 residents and several businesses.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The fire was determined to have started in an apartment complex that was under construction before spreading to a neighbouring 60-unit building.

Video from the scene showed an aggressive fire that tore through infrastructure and took firefighters hours to extinguish.

Police said a lengthy investigation included the involvement of more than 120 police and civilian witnesses. Previously, police said two men were arrested.

Dyer received his charges back in February nearly seven years after the fire.

— with files from Simon Little and Janet Brown

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices