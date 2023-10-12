B.C. man’s sentencing hearing begins for 2016 White Rock apartment arson

Send this page to someone via email

The sentencing hearing for a B.C. man has begun for his role in a massive fire in the White Rock Five Corners neighbourhood in 2016, which was deemed arson by police.

James Adrian Dyer, 24, pled guilty to charges of arson damaging property and arson in relation to inhabited property on June 2, 2023.

His sentencing hearing began Thursday morning at a provincial court in Surrey.

1:47 White Rock condo fire deemed suspicious

The fire, which took place in May 2016 at an apartment and commercial building complex, displaced more than 110 residents and several businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was determined to have started in an apartment complex that was under construction before spreading to a neighbouring 60-unit building.

Video from the scene showed an aggressive fire that tore through infrastructure and took firefighters hours to extinguish.

Police said a lengthy investigation included the involvement of more than 120 police and civilian witnesses. Previously, police said two men were arrested.

Dyer received his charges back in February nearly seven years after the fire.

— with files from Simon Little and Janet Brown