The Guelph Police Service is at the scene of a home on Guelph Street.

There has been a police presence outside the home since Sunday but police have offered no details as to what has been going on at the home.

Police spokesperson Scott Tracey says they received information over the long weekend that began the investigation.

He says they will be at the home until the investigation is complete but doesn’t know when that will be.