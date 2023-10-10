Cobourg woman arrested for dangerous driving with children in vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman faces dangerous driving and other charges following a crash with children in her vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision in the area of University Avenue and Ontario Street in which a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle on University Avenue and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located a short distance away. Police say inside the vehicle were the driver and two children.

Officers say the driver showed signs of impairment and issued a roadside breath-screening demand, however, police say the driver refused to comply after several attempts.

A 38-year-old woman from Cobourg was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, failure or refusal to comply with a breath-screening demand and abandoning a child under 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

She was later released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.

Police say they are working with the “appropriate community services” to ensure the children’s continued well-being.