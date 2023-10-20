QR Calgary 770AM will be temporarily off-air for maintenance work

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re a listener of QR Calgary on the the AM frequency, the broadcast you typically hear will be unavailable as we do some maintenance on our transmitter towers starting Saturday Oct. 21 at 11 p.m. until Sunday Oct. 22 at 5 a.m.

This means we’re off the air for a few hours overnight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., but during this time listeners can tune us in at 107.3 FM, online at qrcalgary.com, or HD radio 105.1 channel 2.

Our website will still have all the up-to-date news and information our audience requires.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate listeners’ patience.