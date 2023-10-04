Missing woman from Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Man. found dead

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been found dead after going missing for about four days.

On Sept. 30, Thompson, Man., RCMP said they were told a 41-year-old woman from Tataskweyak Cree Nation had disappeared.

She was last seen three days prior, police said.

Authorities said the woman went shopping in Thompson, got a ride back toward Tataskweyak Cree Nation and was dropped off about one kilometre outside the community to walk home through the woods.

Officers went looking for her in Thompson and around the area where investigators were told she was dropped off, Mounties said.

The next day, police said members of the community helping with the search found the woman dead in the woods.

An autopsy is being conducted, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.