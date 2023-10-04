Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing woman from Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Man. found dead

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 11:36 am
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman has been found dead after going missing for about four days.

On Sept. 30, Thompson, Man., RCMP said they were told a 41-year-old woman from Tataskweyak Cree Nation had disappeared.

She was last seen three days prior, police said.

Authorities said the woman went shopping in Thompson, got a ride back toward Tataskweyak Cree Nation and was dropped off about one kilometre outside the community to walk home through the woods.

Officers went looking for her in Thompson and around the area where investigators were told she was dropped off, Mounties said.

The next day, police said members of the community helping with the search found the woman dead in the woods.

An autopsy is being conducted, RCMP said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Body discovered in Steinbach may be related to missing persons case, RCMP say'
Body discovered in Steinbach may be related to missing persons case, RCMP say
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices