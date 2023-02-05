TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo
- Where
- Penticton Trade & Convention Centre - 273 Power Street, Penticton, BC View Map
- When
-
- Price
- Free
- Website
- https://www.visitpenticton.com/nm_event/true-penticton/
- Contact
- 1-800-663-5052 (Visit Penticton)
Sunday, April 2 | 11am-4pm
Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
Head to the TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo, a for a free event to learn about all the tourism experiences Penticton has to offer.
Enjoy food and drink samples, kids scavenger hunt, and prizes all while you discover all the attractions, festivals, and events in the area.
Details at VisitPenticton.com/true-penticton