Sunday, April 2 | 11am-4pm

Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Head to the TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo, a for a free event to learn about all the tourism experiences Penticton has to offer.

Enjoy food and drink samples, kids scavenger hunt, and prizes all while you discover all the attractions, festivals, and events in the area.

Details at VisitPenticton.com/true-penticton