ROOTED: 50 YEARS OF SASKATCHEWAN CRAFT

This exhibition highlights and recognizes the history and legacy of Handmade House – An artist cooperative which has supported artisans in Saskatchewan since the early 1970s. Handmade House was first organized by five women who recognized the importance of making well-made, handmade craft accessible to the public. Since those early days, Handmade House has become a full-time artist-run operation – now featuring over 100 local artisans.

This exhibition features both past and present working members who have been responsible for the success and longevity of this artist co-op. Exhibition pieces include works from founding members, new works from current members, works from private collections, and works on special loan from the Gabriel Dumont Institute and the SK Arts Permanent Collection.

To book a personal tour, please contact 306-653-3616 ext. 0 or saskcraftcouncil@sasktel.net

306-653-3616 ext. 2 scc.exhibitions@sasktel.net saskcraftcouncil.org