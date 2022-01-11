Cory Weeds Quartet with guest Joe Magnarelli

Tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds hits the Hermann's Stage with his working quartet of Tilden Webb on piano, John Lee on bass and Jesse Cahill on drums to celebrate the release of Weeds' Just Coolin' CD. Joining the quartet this weekend will be New York City trumpeter Joe Magnarelli. Over the course of a 40+ year career, Joe Magnarelli has emerged as one of the premier trumpeters, improvisers, composers, and educators in jazz.