Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Music
Jan 13 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Cory Weeds Quartet with guest Joe Magnarelli

Where
Hermann's Jazz Club - 753 View Street, Victoria, British Columbia View Map
When
$ Price
General Admission: CAD 25.00 Buy Tickets
Ages
all
Website
https://go.evvnt.com/981547-0?pid=6986
Contact
info@hermannsjazz.com (Hermann's Jazz Club)
Tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds hits the Hermann's Stage with his working quartet of Tilden Webb on piano, John Lee on bass and Jesse Cahill on drums to celebrate the release of Weeds' Just Coolin' CD. Joining the quartet this weekend will be New York City trumpeter Joe Magnarelli. Over the course of a 40+ year career, Joe Magnarelli has emerged as one of the premier trumpeters, improvisers, composers, and educators in jazz. View image in full screen
Tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds hits the Hermann's Stage with his working quartet of Tilden Webb on piano, John Lee on bass and Jesse Cahill on drums to celebrate the release of Weeds' Just Coolin' CD. Joining the quartet this weekend will be New York City trumpeter Joe Magnarelli. Over the course of a 40+ year career, Joe Magnarelli has emerged as one of the premier trumpeters, improvisers, composers, and educators in jazz.

Tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds hits the Hermann’s Stage with his working quartet of Tilden Webb on piano, John Lee on bass and Jesse Cahill on drums to celebrate the release of Weeds’ Just Coolin’ CD. Joining the quartet this weekend will be New York City trumpeter Joe Magnarelli. Over the course of a 40+ year career, Joe Magnarelli has emerged as one of the premier trumpeters, improvisers, composers, and educators in jazz.