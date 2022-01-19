The Northern Light Theatre presents: The Hunchback Variations by Mickle Maher

In Mickle Maher’s The Hunchback Variations, the playwright has developed a deft deconstruction of artistic collaboration through the absurdist conceit of pairing two of history’s most famous deaf artists, Ludwig van Beethoven and Quasimodo, the fictional bell ringer of Notre Dame. Over 11 scenes, or ‘variations,’ the story plays out the duo’s comical, and frustrating attempts to create Chekov’s famous sound effect – one doomed by their mutual deafness, unpleasant working conditions, and the fact that Beethoven has not yet finished reading The Cherry Orchard. The Hunchback Variations questions the nature of music and sound and performance in a moving and fearless meditation on collaboration and the creative process.