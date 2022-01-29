Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Food
Jan 29 1:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Halifamous Delivers

Where
Halifax, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Website
https://halifamousdelivers.ca/
Halifamous Delivers - image View image in full screen

Support Family SOS by ordering a pizza now! ‘Halifamous Delivers’ is a one-night event that will bring people together for pizza parties all over Halifax! Our very own Halifamous people will be delivering pizzas to homes across the HRM while bringing awareness and raising money for Family SOS. The best part? These Halifamous have pledged $20K each if we sell the city out of pizza!!! It’s a WIN WIN.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Family SOS has been providing food support to over 200 families a week across the HRM and as an inclusive family support organization as well as Feed Nova Scotia’s largest member agency, they are committed to maintaining this support.

Help Family SOS fight against food insecurity by supporting teams of Halifamous hometown heroes as they race to raise over $100,000. Enjoy a slice while you’re at it!

$5 from every pizza sold directly supports families in our community.

Pssst… the Halifamous Team that delivers your pizza may have a few surprises up their sleeves to say thank you!

Participating Pizzerias: