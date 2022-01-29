Support Family SOS by ordering a pizza now! ‘Halifamous Delivers’ is a one-night event that will bring people together for pizza parties all over Halifax! Our very own Halifamous people will be delivering pizzas to homes across the HRM while bringing awareness and raising money for Family SOS. The best part? These Halifamous have pledged $20K each if we sell the city out of pizza!!! It’s a WIN WIN.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Family SOS has been providing food support to over 200 families a week across the HRM and as an inclusive family support organization as well as Feed Nova Scotia’s largest member agency, they are committed to maintaining this support.

Help Family SOS fight against food insecurity by supporting teams of Halifamous hometown heroes as they race to raise over $100,000. Enjoy a slice while you’re at it!

$5 from every pizza sold directly supports families in our community.

Pssst… the Halifamous Team that delivers your pizza may have a few surprises up their sleeves to say thank you!

Participating Pizzerias: