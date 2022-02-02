Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: First Nations Educator’s Conference

The First Nations Educator’s Conference will be held on February 2 – 3, 2022.

Everyone is welcome at this two-day event with speakers addressing Reconciliation and Treaty. Guests include Doctor Wilton Littlechild, Pam Palmater, Sharon Venne, Elders Panel, Rob Nash, Two Crees in a Pod, and more, with special appearances by Ethan Bear and Howie Miller.

To register, visit IKWC.org.