Virtual
Feb 2 - Feb 3 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: First Nations Educator’s Conference

Where
Virtual Conference - View Map
When
Website
http://IKWC.org
Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: First Nations Educator’s Conference - image View image in full screen

The First Nations Educator’s Conference will be held on February 2 – 3, 2022.

Everyone is welcome at this two-day event with speakers addressing Reconciliation and Treaty.  Guests include Doctor Wilton Littlechild, Pam Palmater, Sharon Venne, Elders Panel, Rob Nash, Two Crees in a Pod, and more, with special appearances by Ethan Bear and Howie Miller.

To register, visit IKWC.org.