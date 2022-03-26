How to Stretch Your Budget and Save!
- Where
- ZOOM online workshop - Open to everyone in B.C. with Autism or a Diversability (disability), Kelowna, British Columbia View Map
- When
-
- Price
- FREE
- Ages
- Adults age 19 and older with Autism (ASD) or a diversability (disability) throughout British Columbia
- Contact
- okanaganselfadvocategroup15@yahoo.com 7784783436 (Okanagan Self-Advocate Group)
Do you have a tough time paying all of your bills each month and still have money left over? Did you wish to learn how to create a great budget and save money better? Join Denise Martell of World Financial Group as she teaches you how to budget and cut costs. She will also talk about Registered Disability Saving Plans and their benefits to saving.