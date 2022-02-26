The Social Skills of Sexuality
ZOOM online workshop - Linda Youmans, Okanagan Self-Advocate Group Advisor, Open to all adults with Autism (ASD) or a diversability across the province, FREE - all you need to do is register
- FREE
- Adults age 19 and older with Autism (ASD) or a diversability (disability) throughout British Columbia
- okanaganselfadvocategroup15@yahoo.com 778-478-3436 (Okanagan Self-Advocate Group)
Join Joanne Poole, a registered nurse for 30 years and an Okanagan College instructor as she covers topics such as private versus public spaces, personal rights and laws about consent (Saying “NO); social rules and laws about connecting with others (Hearing “NO”) through dating, texting, and online connections. She will also talk about harassment and stalking prevention which is so important these days to recognize and prevent.