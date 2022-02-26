Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Feb 26 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

The Social Skills of Sexuality

Where
ZOOM online workshop - Linda Youmans, Okanagan Self-Advocate Group Advisor, Open to all adults with Autism (ASD) or a diversability across the province, FREE - all you need to do is register View Map
When
$ Price
FREE
Ages
Adults age 19 and older with Autism (ASD) or a diversability (disability) throughout British Columbia
Contact
okanaganselfadvocategroup15@yahoo.com 778-478-3436 (Okanagan Self-Advocate Group)

Join Joanne Poole, a registered nurse for 30 years and an Okanagan College instructor as she covers topics such as private versus public spaces, personal rights and laws about consent (Saying “NO); social rules and laws about connecting with others (Hearing “NO”) through dating, texting, and online connections. She will also talk about harassment and stalking prevention which is so important these days to recognize and prevent.