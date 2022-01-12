Story Story Lie: Live at The Rio and Livestream

East Van’s original interactive storytelling show is back at The Rio Theatre and available to live stream from home. Clever comedians share unbelievable, near impossible stories that can’t possibly be true. The catch: one is a lie. Top comics tell 5 minute stories, then the audience questions them as they attempt to spot the liar. Be the first to guess the liar right win one of the infamous grand prizes. The show that takes storytelling to a whole new level. CAN YOU SPOT THE LIAR? Charlie Demers, Fulltime Toddy, Ola Dada, Chris Griffin and Burcu. Hosted by Jo Dworschak and David C Jones as my lovely assistant.