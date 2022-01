Mayfair Hub Club – CANNABIS and OLDER ADULTS with Patricia Clark

ONLINE via ZOOM.

Cost is FREE. To Register phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

JOIN PATRICIA CLARK, NATIONAL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH ACTIVE AGING CANADA, AS SHE PROVIDES AN OVERVIEW OF THE RESOURCE GUIDE “BE WISE – CANNABIS AND OLDER ADULTS.” HIGHLIGHTED TOPICS INCLUDE THE BASIC FACTS, THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS, SIDE EFFECTS, RISK, THE LAW, EFFECTS ON AGING, AND QUESTIONS TO ASK YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT CANNABIS.