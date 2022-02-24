Menu

Event
Feb 24 - Feb 27 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Halifax Black Film Festival

Where
Various - View Map
When
Website
https://halifaxblackfilm.com/
Halifax Black Film Festival - image View image in full screen

TD Bank Group in collaboration with Global News are proud to present the 5th annual Halifax Black Film Festival!

From February 24 – 27, see the world from another perspective. Celebrating diversity with thought-provoking and inspirational stories by black filmmakers from around the world.

The Halifax Black Film Festival has movies, panel discussion, youth programs and live music.  For tickets and festival details, visit halifaxblackfilm.com!