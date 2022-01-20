Hollywood Theatre Presents… The Phonix Midwinter Ball

The Phonix return to the Hollywood Theatre for the fist show of 2022. Ring in the year with some funky tunes, tasty beverages and all the infectious Phonix energy you have come to know and love. SHOW TICKETS MAKE GREAT CHRISTMAS PRESENTS! (Experiential gifts are hip!) Get Tickets: https://bit.ly/3E59RvH SHOW DETAILS: - 1st Set: 8:30pm-9:30pm - 2nd Set: 10:00pm-11:00pm - Door prizes and drink specials Featuring all your favourite funk, soul, R and B and Motown songs from the 1960's to the present day. It's the safest and most fun time machine that you can experience on a Thursday night...and it gets you home early enough to make it to work on Friday morning without a hangover! Get your tickets HERE: https://bit.ly/3E59RvH.