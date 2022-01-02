630 CHED supports The Mountaintop

Shadow Theatre presents The Mountaintop, January 19 to February 6 at the Varscona Theatre.

A gripping re-imagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny, his accomplishments and his legacy to people.

Tickets are on sale now at Shadowtheatre.org.