Jan 9, 2022 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports: The Harlem Globetrotters

Where
Rogers Place - Edmonton, View Map
When
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://HarlemGlobetrotters.com
Global Edmonton supports: The Harlem Globetrotters - image View image in full screen

The famous Harlem Globetrotters have been putting in work and they’re coming to Spread Game. The all-new Spread Game Tour is an unforgettable experience and it’s coming to Rogers Place on January 9th. Don’t miss ankle-breaking crossovers, ball-handling wizardry and an all-new in-game dunk contest. This is the team the whole family can cheer for.

The Spread Game Tour will feature all-new premium experiences that are guaranteed to take your night to a whole new level. This includes our famous Magic Pass Pre-Show event, and new experiences such as the Celebrity Court Pass, and One-On-One Meet & Greets.

Visit HarlemGlobetrotters.com to purchase tickets and stay up-to-date on event information.

 