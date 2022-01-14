Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête

The first festival of the new year, Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Fête is out of hibernation and celebrating 15 years.

From January 14 to 23, from dusk to dark, bring your cohort, spark your wonder, and promenade through a gallery of light, culture, and beauty in Borden Park.

On the weekend, (January 15 & 16 | 22 & 23), trappers, tipis, and traditions of the Indigenous peoples are honoured through art in all forms at the Pipon Village.

More workshops, art installations, and music jams along Alberta Avenue are to be announced.