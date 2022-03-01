Menu

Festival
Mar 1, 2022 - Mar 5, 2022 12:00 AM

Global Edmonton supports: Flying Canoë Volant

Where
La Cité Francophone, Rutherford School Yard, Mill Creek Ravine & The Edmonton Ski Club - View Map
When
Website
http://flyingcanoevolant.ca
Flying Canoë Volant is a free, family-friendly festival that celebrates Canada’s founding Indigenous, Métis and Francophone cultures through the imaginative story of the ‘Flying Canoe’.  The legend can be experienced through illuminated trails, music, dance, storytelling, food and so much more.  This year, the festival is expanding the adventure to the Edmonton Ski Club, where teams will race Canoes down the hill as part of the Flying Canoë Volant Races.

For more information on the 10th edition of the Festival, running March 1 – 5, visit flyingcanoevolant.ca.