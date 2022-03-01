Global Edmonton supports: Flying Canoë Volant

Flying Canoë Volant is a free, family-friendly festival that celebrates Canada’s founding Indigenous, Métis and Francophone cultures through the imaginative story of the ‘Flying Canoe’. The legend can be experienced through illuminated trails, music, dance, storytelling, food and so much more. This year, the festival is expanding the adventure to the Edmonton Ski Club, where teams will race Canoes down the hill as part of the Flying Canoë Volant Races.

For more information on the 10th edition of the Festival, running March 1 – 5, visit flyingcanoevolant.ca.