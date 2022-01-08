680 CJOB is proud to support Sport Manitoba Game Day presented by Canada Life at Sport Manitoba on Saturday, January 8th 2022.

Where: Sport Manitoba, 145 Pacific Avenue.

When: Saturday, January 8th. 10 a.m – 2 p.m.

Price: FREE

Ages: All ages

Website: sportmanitoba.ca/gameday2022

Contact: 204-925-5600. info@sportmanitoba.ca

Interested in putting your child in sports? Game Day is an opportunity for your child to try over 20 different sports at the Sport Manitoba facility. On Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring your little ones and discover their new favourite sport!

Game Day will feature different sport stations with athletes and coaches on-site to demonstrate and guide kids through interactive activities. Individuals with all levels of ability are welcome to join in on the fun! Try at least 10 different sports and be entered to win amazing prizes, including a free summer camp registration!

This is an in-person event and those aged 12 + must have proof of vaccination upon entry, and masks are required by all ages 5+.

Learn more at sportmanitoba.ca/gameday2022.