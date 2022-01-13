Dichotomy – Amy J Dyck – Exhibition and Artist Talk

The work in Dichotomy has vulnerability, self-exploration and feeling as the foundation; elements that are essential for a meaningful life and worth spending time with. It is a collection of collages and paintings of women that also references aspects of her depth, and strength. Each piece is complex and exploratory, in direct rebellion against the instinct to simplify women to what is visible at first glance, while hinting at something more allusive and compelling in the whole of her. Every figure is embodied, holding dignity and wholeness within the chaos and mystery. Virtual Artist Talk and Tour (Facebook Live): January 27th 2022, 7:15 pm Exhibition Dates: January 13th 2022 - February 16th 2022 Enjoy this show by visiting the Gallery or viewing the online exhibition on PoMoArts.ca. Check the website for hours.