Comin Together – Melanie Ellery – Exhibition and Artist Talk

A move from Vancouver to Port Moody, followed by the isolation of the pandemic, left Melanie Ellery feeling fragmented and disconnected. Just as the 2020 lockdown started she found a new studio, but it took some flailing about and doing the work for her to rediscover that familiar place of joy where her art flows from. Ellery revisited unfinished paintings, breathing new life into them, which then informed her newer works. Past and present merged, when elements came together to express Ellery’s love of home, nature and celebrating the simple joys in life. Virtual Artist Talk and Tour (Facebook Live): January 20th 2022 7:15 pm Exhibition Dates: January 13th 2022 - February 16th 2022 Enjoy this show by visiting the Gallery or viewing the online exhibition on PoMoArts.ca. Check the website for hours.