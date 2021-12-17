Global Edmonton supports: IIHF World Juniors Hockey Championships 50/50

World Juniors 50/50 is back in Alberta starting Dec. 17 through January 6. Win Bigger than EVER! Last year’s jackpots reached over $17 Million.

Tickets start at $5, and proceeds go back to support amateur hockey in Alberta. Win when Canada plays – There are nine chances to win throughout the tournament

Buy your tickets any day at hockeycanada.ca/5050.

All net proceeds from the purchase of 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship 50/50 tickets will remain in the province in which they are purchased. Funds are invested in youth hockey programs, hosting opportunities and infrastructure improvements that enable more young Canadians to get involved in the game and improve their quality of life. When you purchase a 50/50 ticket, you are helping Make Hockey More by providing opportunities for kids in your province to create more friendships, inspire more diversity and launch more hockey dreams.

Hockey Canada is proud to work with its partners to build on the legacy of hosting major international events in Canada. This includes more than $40 million generated through the 50/50 programs at the 2021 World Juniors and 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship, directly benefitting grassroots hockey in Alberta.

In addition, tournaments like the IIHF World Junior Championship bring economic prosperity to the communities that host them, in the form of jobs, hotel nights, meals, tourism, etc. The 2022 World Juniors will be the first international hockey event in Canada to welcome fans since the 2019 World Juniors in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C., which generated more than $50 million in economic activity for the host province.