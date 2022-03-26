As part of their ‘Many a Mile Canadian Tour’, legendary alt-country/rockers Blue Rodeo will perform four shows in Atlantic Canada in March 2022

Atlantic Canada Shows:

March 19 – Mary Brown’s Centre – St. John’s

March 24 – TD Station – Saint John, NB

March 25 – Credit Union Place – Summerside, PEI

March 26 – Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS



Tickets for the St. John’s show on March 19 go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 10am. Tickets will be available at the Mary Brown’s Centre Box Office (50 New Gower Street) by calling 1-709-576-7657 and online at evenko.ca and livenation.com.

Tickets for the Saint John show on March 24 are available at the TD Station Box Office (99 Station Street), by calling 1-506-657-1234 / 1-800-267-2800 and online at evenko.ca and livenation.com.

Tickets for the Summerside show on March 25 are available at the Credit Union Place Box Office (511 Notre Dame Street), by calling 1-855-790-1245 and online at cupevents.ca, evenko.ca and livenation.com.

Tickets for the Halifax show on March 26 are available online at ticketatlantic.com, evenko.ca and livenation.com.

In making their superb 16th studio album Many A Mile, Blue Rodeo discovered that even nightmares like COVID-19 can have silver linings. After decades of non-stop performing, time off the road granted them (enforced, really) much-needed downtime during which creativity bloomed. Pandemic protocols also meant recording in novel ways, with Blue Rodeo co-singer/songwriters Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor working separately, while sharing band members – bassist Bazil Donovan, drummer Glenn Milchem, keyboardist Michael Boguski, guitarist Colin Cripps and multi-instrumentalist Jim Bowskill – on a rotating but relaxed basis.

The resulting 12 songs are remarkably coherent, energized, and buoyed by a constellation of surprising textures and touches. From the twinkly, delicate “Symmetry of Starlight” — which soars on luminous pedal steel and angelic harmonies — to the twangy, seriously rollicking singles “When You Were Wild” and “I Owe It to Myself,” Many A Mile is a snapshot of a peerless group at their peak. The album is also a fitting addition to Blue Rodeo’s canon of achievements which include the Order of Canada, induction in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and more than 30 JUNO Award wins and nominations.

