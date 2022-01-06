Join us for a screening the Vancouver-shot cult classic. Directed by Dennis Hopper and starring him and Linda Manz. Admission is by donation. Limited capacity. RSVP required at thepolygon.ca Out of the Blue Director: Dennis Hopper Runtime: 93 minutes Shocking. Controversial. Unforgettable. Dennis Hopper’s brilliant punk rock masterpiece of adolescent rebellion is ready for a new, long overdue close-up. A kind of spiritual sequel (and cautionary counterpoint) to Hopper’s own Easy Rider, Out of the Blue chronicles the idealism of the sixties decline into the hazy nihilism of the 1980’s. Don Barnes (Dennis Hopper) is a truck driver in prison for drunkenly smashing his rig into a school bus. Linda Manz (Days of Heaven) plays Cebe, his daughter, a teen rebel obsessed with Elvis and The Sex Pistols. Her mother (Sharon Farrell) waitresses, shoots up drugs and takes refuge in the arms of other men. Cebe runs away to Vancouver’s punk scene and ends up on probation under the care of psychiatrist Raymond Burr. After Don’s release, the family struggles to reconnect before the revelation of dark secrets leads to a harrowing conclusion.