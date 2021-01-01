Lions Club 2022 Christmas Tree Chipping in Vancouver

The Lions Club will be having their 2022 Christmas Tree Chipping Event in Vancouver on Saturday January 8th and Sunday January 9th from 10am – 4pm.

Event Locations will be:

1. Kerrisdale Community Ice Rink parking lot (5670 E Blvd, north of 41st Ave)

2. Kitsilano Beach parking lot (Cornwall Ave and Arbutus St)

3. King George Secondary School parking lot (1755 Barclay St)

4. Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot (3360 Victoria Drive, south of E 12th Avenue)

As in past years, residents can bring live cut Christmas trees to this event for chipping and composting (please ensure all lights/decorations have been removed). The Lions Club will be accepting donations of cash and non-perishable food to distribute to local charities.