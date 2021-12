09-01-2022 19:00

09-01-2022 20:30

America/Toronto

Open Stage #2

Open Stage features a program of exciting and varied dance works by Anya Saugstad and Artists, Lamondance, Linda Hayes, Rachel Maddock, and Tomoyo Yamada. Open Stage is a new program initiated by The Dance Centre, offering the opportunity for dance artists to present short works in an uncurated, shared performance.