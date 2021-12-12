Menu

Dec 12 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Grey Cup Party at the Belgian Club

Where
Belgian Club - 407 Provencher Blvd., Winnipeg, Manitoba View Map
When
$ Price
Free entry, cash only bar
Ages
All ages
Teams
Winnipeg Blue Bombers @ Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Website
http://www.belgianclub.ca
Contact
info@belgianclub.ca 204-237-4263 (Belgian Club)
The Belgian Club will be open Sunday to show the 108th Grey Cup! Come cheer on the Bombers as they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in what is sure to be an action packed and exciting game. On the menu will be our homemade chili and nachos, the perfect dinner for game day! And don't forget about our large selection of Belgian beer to help you celebrate. Doors open at 4:00pm and kick-off at 5:00pm. Please drink responsibly.
The Belgian Club will be open Sunday to show the 108th Grey Cup! Come cheer on the Bombers as they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in what is sure to be an action packed and exciting game. On the menu will be our homemade chili and nachos, the perfect dinner for game day! And don't forget about our large selection of Belgian beer to help you celebrate. Doors open at 4:00pm and kick-off at 5:00pm. Please drink responsibly.

