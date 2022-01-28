630 CHED supports The Price is Right Live

Everyone’s favourite game show is on its way to River Cree

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favourites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase.

For more information on tickets and how to play visit rivercreeresort.com.