Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Event
Jan 28, 2022 - Jan 30, 2022 9:00 PM

630 CHED supports The Price is Right Live

Where
River Cree Resort and Casino - View Map
When
630 CHED supports The Price is Right Live - image View image in full screen

 

Everyone’s favourite game show is on its way to River Cree

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favourites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase.

For more information on tickets and how to play visit rivercreeresort.com.