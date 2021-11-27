Menu

Festival
Nov 27, 2021 - Jan 3, 2022 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

980 CKNW Supports Stanley Park Bright Nights and Burn Fund 50/50

Where
Bright Nights In Stanley Park - Pipeline Road, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Ages
all ages
Website
https://burnfund.org/news_item/covid-19-update/
Contact
info@burnfund.org (604) 436-5617 (Vancouver Fire Fighters Burn Fund)
980 CKNW Supports Stanley Park Bright Nights and Burn Fund 50/50 - image View image in full screen

Bright Nights in Stanley Park is all steam ahead this festive season! Don’t miss the magical light displays created by fire fighter volunteers and take a ride on the Christmas train. Proceeds support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. For more information, visit burnfund.org.

Hours:

November 26 – December 17: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

December 18 – December 23: Noon – 3:00pm, 4:00pm-11:00pm

December 24: Noon – 3:00pm, 4:00pm – 10:00pm

December 26 – January 2: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Returning this year is the Burn Fund’s Bright Nights 50/50, with an even bigger potential jackpot of $1 million dollars. The raffle was created last year and reached an incredible jackpot of $525,660 thanks to the generosity of the public. Tickets for the Bright Nights 50/50 go on sale on November 18 with all proceeds supporting Burn Fund programs.