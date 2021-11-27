980 CKNW Supports Stanley Park Bright Nights and Burn Fund 50/50

Bright Nights in Stanley Park is all steam ahead this festive season! Don’t miss the magical light displays created by fire fighter volunteers and take a ride on the Christmas train. Proceeds support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. For more information, visit burnfund.org.

Hours:

November 26 – December 17: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

December 18 – December 23: Noon – 3:00pm, 4:00pm-11:00pm

December 24: Noon – 3:00pm, 4:00pm – 10:00pm

December 26 – January 2: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Returning this year is the Burn Fund’s Bright Nights 50/50, with an even bigger potential jackpot of $1 million dollars. The raffle was created last year and reached an incredible jackpot of $525,660 thanks to the generosity of the public. Tickets for the Bright Nights 50/50 go on sale on November 18 with all proceeds supporting Burn Fund programs.