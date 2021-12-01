Menu

Dec 1, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Spirit of the Season at Sea to Sky Gondola

Where
Sea to Sky Gondola - 36800 Highway 99, Squamish, BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.seatoskygondola.com/spirit-of-season/
Contact
info@seatoskygondola.com 1-855-732-8675 (Sea to Sky Gondola)
Spirit of the Season at Sea to Sky Gondola - image View image in full screen

On now until January 2
Sea to Sky Gondola, Squamish

Create new traditions in the spirit of the season at the summit of the Sea to Sky Gondola.

Enjoy an afternoon forest walk, take in the sights and the sounds of the decorated Spirit Trail, participate in one of our outdoor storytelling sessions, cozy up by the fire, and enjoy decadent hot chocolate alongside local food offerings in the festive lodge.

Programming on daily until January 2.

Details at SeaToSkyGondola.com