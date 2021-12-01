Spirit of the Season at Sea to Sky Gondola

On now until January 2

Sea to Sky Gondola, Squamish

Create new traditions in the spirit of the season at the summit of the Sea to Sky Gondola.

Enjoy an afternoon forest walk, take in the sights and the sounds of the decorated Spirit Trail, participate in one of our outdoor storytelling sessions, cozy up by the fire, and enjoy decadent hot chocolate alongside local food offerings in the festive lodge.

Programming on daily until January 2.

Details at SeaToSkyGondola.com