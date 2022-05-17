JOHN CLEESE: “AN EVENING OF EXCEPTIONAL SILLINESS” AT QET May 17 at 7:30 PM

Join the legendary and hilarious comedian, John Cleese in “An Evening of Exceptional Silliness”. Spend an evening of humour with the “One and Only¨ John Cleese as he shares hilarious and silly highlights from his life and career. At 82 years of age-John Cleese is still the “World’s Funniest Man”. He made his first mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python Troupe in the 1960’S and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last 50 years-even receiving an Oscar nomination for the best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda. If you’re in the mood for a good laugh (and who isn’t these days) -this is the show for you. (recommended for 13+) for tickets visit www.uniquelives.com.