SHE WALKS CANADA, a virtual cross-Canada walk to accumulate kilometers and raise awareness and funds for Alcohol Use Disorder, kicks off on January 24, 2022. The virtual cross-Canada walk, founded by Canadian opera singer, television personality and actress Lindsay Sutherland Boal, is a national movement to engage communities of both the “sober” and “sober curious” to support women seeking, and in recovery from Alcohol Use Disorder.

More than a half million* women across Canada live with Alcohol Use Disorder or are in alcohol recovery through various private, personal, and government-sponsored programs that assist them in recovery.

“The purpose of SHE WALKS CANADA is to engage and empower women in and seeking recovery from Alcohol Use Disorder,” Boal says. “We want to celebrate women who are thriving in sober living and raise awareness for the variety of recovery and support options that are available to women across the country. I’m living proof that not every program is fit for those who want to seek and maintain sobriety. For me, I could not find a program that fit my needs. So I walked – my first walk was two kilometers. The longer I stayed sober, the longer I could walk. I also found comfort in new relationships with sober women. Kilometer after kilometer, walking and my new found sober community gradually gave me the confidence and healthy outlook that I needed to break the cycle of Alcohol Use Disorder, and to begin to share my story. My journey, like everyone else seeking recovery, is unique. But one thing many women seeking recovery have in common is the desire to be healthy physically, mentally and spiritually.”

The She Walks Canada movement is not limited to those who are sober curious and those in recovery. Anyone, from anywhere can join in Lindsay’s journey by logging their kilometers and if they choose, participating in online support gatherings, or contributing to the campaign through the She Walks Canada Go Fund Me campaign.

Kicking off on January 24, 2022, Lindsay’s sober date, participants will be able to log the kilometers they walk, run, cycle, swim or move their bodies each day or week on the She Walks Canada website. Then, on a rotating basis, certified life and recovery coaches will provide online group support, inspiration, and resources for participants.

‘I’m thrilled to be involved with Lindsay’s SWC initiative” said Certified Life Coach, Lisa Kelly “I feel Lindsay’s platform is important because one thing about sobriety is that suddenly the newly sober start caring more about their health. We still have so much farther to go when it comes to educating people around addiction. Lindsay’s initiative aims to raise awareness and that is something we cannot have too much of. It’s time to smash the stigma and have more people know that it’s okay to ask for help and the more healthy and therapeutic options out there, the better!”