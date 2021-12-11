Menu

Dec 11 - Dec 12 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Ambleside Galleria Holiday Market – holiday gift ideas from over 25 local vendors

Where
1355 Bellevue Avenue - 1355 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Website
https://go.evvnt.com/965319-0?pid=6986
Contact
bboucas@shaw.ca (Ambleside Holiday Market)
Find unique holiday gift ideas at the Holiday Market featuring over 25 local artisans. Enjoy festive holiday music while you walk through the Forest of Miracles to view the beautifully decorated holiday trees in support of the Lookout Foundation. On Saturday December 11 from 11am to 3pm bring the family to enjoy a special beading craft with Junior Elder Becky Areneda. Category: Community | Markets.
