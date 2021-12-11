Ambleside Galleria Holiday Market – holiday gift ideas from over 25 local vendors
- bboucas@shaw.ca (Ambleside Holiday Market)
Find unique holiday gift ideas at the Holiday Market featuring over 25 local artisans. Enjoy festive holiday music while you walk through the Forest of Miracles to view the beautifully decorated holiday trees in support of the Lookout Foundation. On Saturday December 11 from 11am to 3pm bring the family to enjoy a special beading craft with Junior Elder Becky Areneda. Category: Community | Markets