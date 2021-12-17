Global BC supports Courage To Come Back Awards
- Where
- Nominate Online - BC View Map
- When
-
- Contact
- courage@coastmentalhealth.com 604-675-2328 (Coast Mental Health Foundation)
Presented by Wheaton Precious Metals
Nominations end January 7
Nominations are open for next year’s Courage to Come Back Awards.
Help Coast Mental Health pay tribute to those who have overcome overwhelming challenges and who now contribute significantly to the community.
Categories include mental health, addiction, medical, physical, rehabilitation, and youth.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at CourageToComeBack.ca