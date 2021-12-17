Menu

Dec 17, 2021 - Jan 7, 2022 12:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Global BC supports Courage To Come Back Awards

Where
Nominate Online - BC View Map
When
Website
https://couragetocomeback.ca/nomination-form/
Contact
courage@coastmentalhealth.com 604-675-2328 (Coast Mental Health Foundation)
Global BC supports Courage To Come Back Awards - image

Presented by Wheaton Precious Metals
Nominations end January 7

Nominations are open for next year’s Courage to Come Back Awards.

Help Coast Mental Health pay tribute to those who have overcome overwhelming challenges and who now contribute significantly to the community.

Categories include mental health, addiction, medical, physical, rehabilitation, and youth.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at CourageToComeBack.ca