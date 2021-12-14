Menu

Dec 14 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Young and New Workers Presentation

Where
ZOOM - VIRTUAL - 380-13401 108 Ave, Surrey, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Free Buy Tickets
Ages
15 - 30 years old
Website
https://www.mnbc.ca/event/young-and-new-workers-presentation/
Contact
daguilar@mnbc.ca 12362591345 (Métis Nation British Columbia and WorkSafe BC)
Workers of all ages can be injured in a workplace setting, but young and new workers may be more at risk. Inadequate training, orientation, and supervision are potential factors that lead to workplace injuries. Métis Nation BC and WorkSafe BC have partnered to provide new and young workers with the tools for work safety. Join this virtual presentation and receive insight on work safety as you enter the workforce.

